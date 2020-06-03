While all entries were beautifully colored and creatively constructed, the Cedar County Republican narrowed down our top three choices for our May coloring contest.
Along with a placement of recognition, the following winners also won prizes donated from local Cedar County businesses. Thank you to Cedar Creek Jerky, Evans Drugs, Hammons Emporium, Woody’s Fast Stop and Sonic for their generosity in sponsoring prizes. Please congratulate the following artists —
•First place: Aleah Daulton, Stockton
•Second place: Kylin Fisher, Stockton
•Third place: Nora McMahon, Fair Play
Thank you to all participants!
