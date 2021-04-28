Students in the Stockton High School Music Department will present a live concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, in the high school gym.
Featured on the program will be choir, band and jazz ensemble. While a program was not available at press time, the groups will include pieces performed for evaluation at the state music festival. These were recorded and entered in a virtual format this year but have yet to be presented in a live setting.
The jazz ensemble is a new addition this year. Tiger Band members have always performed a wide variety of styles in marching and basketball band events. During an extended break for COVID-19 in October 2020, volunteer band members participated in morning rehearsals and read pieces for jazz ensemble. Several selections were included in the band's December online performance.
The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of live music. The school district's mask requirement expires on Friday, April 30; however, the performers will be adequately spaced apart from each other and the audience.
All bands in the R-1 School District will perform as part of the Spring Band-O-Rama on Thursday, May 13. Details will appear in an upcoming issue of the Cedar County Republican.
