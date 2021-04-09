The Concerned Women for America of Missouri held a meeting on Thursday, March 25, at 811 Owen Mill Road in Stockton. The Americans for Prosperity, which included Michael Armstrong and Michael Sylvester as the event’s speakers, informed attendees on how the Supreme Court judges are selected in Missouri.
The speakers looked to help reform Missouri’s court system.
“Missouri’s court system is in a crisis,” stated by the Americans for Prosperity. “For decades, many of our state’s judges have ignored our Constitution and rewrote our laws. Instead of defending the rule of law, they’ve often legislated from the bench to advance their own political agenda.”
As stated by the Americans for Prosperity, the State of Missouri uses the “Missouri Plan.” According to the Americans for Prosperity, the Missouri Plan uses a “non-partisan” commission to nominate three candidates for an open judicial seat. The commission consists of three lawyers chose by the Missouri Bar Association, three citizens appointed by the governor and the Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court.
Americans for Prosperity supports reforming out state courts to reflect the federal system, where judges are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. This change would ensure the courts are accountable to the people and not special interests.
The Americans for Prosperity proposes three ways to take action: (1) Send a postcard to your state legislators using the online platform: https://americansforprosperity.ivolunteers.com/Surveys/MO-CourtReform-2021, (2) Share the postcard link with at least 10 like-minded family and friends or (3) Volunteer to send text messages to voters across the state by contacting Michael Clarke at mclarke@afphq.org or (417) 844-3547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.