Dear Editor,
Our county and community have supported our local hospital for decades as the entry point for healthcare. Its staff remains totally committed to making our folks the recipients of expert care, and perhaps as important, the compassion we feel as neighbors. It would be a great tragedy to lose that resource as our community ages and our needs increase.
Dr. Jack Reynolds, D.O.
Olathe, Kansas
