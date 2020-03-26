Communitywide cleanup still a hit

Despite social distancing requests and growing public concerns, the annual event officially dubbed the #LiveLikeAubree ROOTS Community Clean-Up was held the morning of Saturday, March 21, in the greater Stockton area.
The yearly event — which focuses on litter removal and environmentally-focused community beatification — is held in memory of the late Aubree Schmid, whose life mission was to teach people to be good stewards of the land and to protect the earth and community.
Given the current national health circumstances, Saturday’s volunteer participants branched off into numerically-appropriate groups, then collected and bagged trash with undeterred enthusiasm.
Refuse was collected in Stockton City park, then groups traversed outward in all four directions from the Stockton square.
Roadsides, community areas, parking lots and drainage ditches both urban and rural alike received a much-needed facelift and dozens upon dozens of bagged refuse was collected during the volunteer undertaking.
Though the traditional post-event gathering, meal and socializing which usually follows after the day’s efforts was not formally held, numerous participants spent the blustery March day collecting trash and enjoying sunshine as well as the limited social company of fellow volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.