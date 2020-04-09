Dear Editor,
There appears to be a percentage of our community vehemently opposed to the proposed tax levy to benefit Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs. I have a very difficult time understanding this level of opposition to supporting a hospital which is vital to our community, both from a healthcare perspective and as the second largest employer in Cedar County.
People always get nervous when the phrase “tax increase” is brought up. The figures do not support this level of concern. From my perspective, it is more frightening to face traveling 40 miles (or more) rather than 10 to receive medical care. In an agriculture community, the chances for a serious injury are certainly a high possibility. We also have a large population of older citizens (myself included), whose medical needs and potential medical needs may require immediate medical attention.
I certainly benefited from the hospital being very close during my own serious health crisis. If it had been necessary to drive a minimum of 40 miles before receiving treatment, my outcome would probably have been very different. If a member of my family is bleeding out in our pasture, I would certainly not want to travel any further than necessary.
I think serious consideration must be given to the increased delay a patient might have to experience before receiving medical care before deciding our local hospital does not need to be supported. Our tax levy is at a 1961 level (which is 59 years ago). How many of us could survive on 1961 wage levels? The perception a medical facility can continue to operate financially at that level is unrealistic.
CCMH wants to continue to provide current services (and possibly increase services) but needs the community’s support to do so. If our hospital were to close, not only would we have no local emergency room and inpatient services, etc., but 120 of your friends and neighbors would lose their employment. In a small community where there are not a lot of job opportunities, this would be a devastating blow. Not only would they lose their income, but also their health insurance for themselves and/or their families. This, in turn, puts more of a burden on an already stressed society and health care system, and potentially prevents an ill person from receiving treatment.
Personal grievances and anecdotal evidence cannot be the basis for your voting decisions. As for paying taxes for something you do not use, I pay taxes for the schools which I have never used. I do not begrudge the students my tax money. I hope everyone will take a few moments, particularly during our current worldwide health crisis, and realize how important our local hospital truly is.
Lee Anne Craven
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.