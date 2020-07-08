Cedar County Community Foundations from Stockton and El Dorado Springs provided $13,000 to assist not for profit organizations in Cedar County with COVID-19 related expenses. Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
•$2,000 to El Dorado Senior Center for home delivery meal program.
•$2,000 to Wee Care Children’s Daycare to provide assistance to parents with child care expenses as they return to work.
•$2,000 to Cedar County Memorial Hospital to purchase special protective masks for front line healthcare workers.
•$2,000 to El Dorado Springs Bright Futures for back pack snacks for students.
•$2,000 to the Stockton Korth Center.
•$3,000 to the Cedar County Emergency Management for area fire departments to purchase face masks.
The Stockton Community Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for health for Cedar County Health and Wellness issues related to COVID-19 and were able to add another $3,000 to this program.
