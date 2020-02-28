WOW! What an amazing community we have. People turned out big time for the Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department's “keep the trucks rolling” fish fry fundraiser.
A grand total of $7,101 was received in fish sales and donations. Donations alone hit close to $4,900. We are so grateful and the funds are so needed.
Thank you to all those who stood in the long line to help us out.
Thank you to all those who donated desserts, potatoes, time and, of course, money.
Thank you to all who support our efforts. A number of attendees were not even in Caplinger Mills’ fire protection area, but that is so like our community. When someone is down, they are there with a generous helping hand. That is awesome beyond words.
Thank you, too, to all who weren't able to come but sent donations over the last couple weeks or dropped them to the bank.
Over the last couple years, donations and fundraisers have not performed as well as in the past and the department's bottom line was in a critical condition. This was a much needed boost to the bank account which was less than $1,000 after paying January bills.
The firefighters will be so happy to get new batteries for the trucks ― just about all of them need them.
Thank you also for listening to our future concerns and needs. To those who signed the petition to support a tax-levy question be added to the ballot, we are grateful. This levy of 0.2% of the assessed valuation of real estate property only, hopefully will be on the August ballot. Only those living in Caplinger Mills’ designated protection area will vote on the issue. You may see us out and about collecting more signatures in the next few weeks. Signing the petition only starts the process. After enough signatures are collected, a petition will be presented to the 28th Circuit Court asking for approval to allow the question, in essence, do you agree to Caplinger Mills becoming a fire protection district and will you approve a tax levy to fund the district? Then we pray for a positive vote.
Passing the levy will ensure a steady revenue stream of about $20,000 for the department each year. But, we will have more information about this issue, later.
Again, Caplinger Mills’ firefighters are so appreciative for your support ― it is such a strong demonstration the effort, time and sacrifice our volunteers are willing to give is worth it.
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department
