A communitywide clean-up day is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 21, with a goal of picking up litter at Stockton City Park and extending for several miles in all directions.
The event is dubbed the #LiveLikeAubree ROOTS Community Clean-Up, and is held in memory of the late Aubree Schmid, whose life mission was to teach people to be good stewards of the land and to protect the earth and community.
Registration is free and begins at 9:30 a.m. in the park. Those looking to register in advance are encouraged to visit www.eventbrite.com/e/livelikeaubree-roots-community-clean-up-tickets.
Volunteers are welcome and are advised to bring gloves and orange vests for safety.
Assignments, trash bags and clean-up areas will be assigned at the time of registration and lunch will be provided to all who participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.