Friday, March 26
The Stockton Lady Tigers softball team will host the Lockwood Tigers at home at 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 48th annual banquet is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road.
Sunday, March 28
A benefit fish fry and charitable auction for the family of West Lee Mitchell will be hosted by Amvets Post 116, Stockton. The benefit begins at 3 p.m. at the post, Amvets Post 116 is located at 11885 Mo. 32, Stockton, four miles west of the Stockton square, and does not have an official end time. The event is open to the public and Interested members of the community are encouraged to attend.
Monday, March 29
The Cedar County Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. at the Cedar County Museum located at 106 W. Davis St. in Stockton. Meetings are open to the public. The museum will resume open hours on from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 3., from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. For information, appointments, research or to purchase publications, call 417-276-1142, email at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 plans to celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day from 3-6 p.m. The lodge invites not only Vietnam vets, but all veterans for a free hot dog and chili dinner, fellowship and an acknowledgment of your service to our country.
The El Dorado Springs city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado Springs City Hall.
