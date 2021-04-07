Friday, April 2
Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility will host an easter egg hunt with prizes beginning promptly at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility on 1523 3rd Rd. in Stockton.
The hunt will be an outdoor event. Bring your own baskets or sacks. Children will hunt in different age groups on different areas of the yard.
Masks remain a requirement on LSHF’s campus. Social distancing is encouraged among those who do not have daily interactions. Children over the age of 3 must wear a mask if able.
Saturday, April 3
USDA food boxes will be distributed at Stockton High School at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. Volunteers are welcome and needed.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church will have a drive-thru Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, located on Highway 39 South of Stockton. This year, families are asked to remain in their cars and proceed in the drive-thru line to receive an Easter egg Treat Bag. Children up to age 14 must be present in the car to receive an Easter Bag. For more information, call 276-3511 or (417) 840-1610.
Sunday, April 4
First Southern Baptist Church of Stockton will again host an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. on Easter morning at Stockton Lake’s first beach. Join the church as Pastor Steve Ewing delivers an Easter message as the sun rises over Stockton Lake. First Southern Baptist is located at 405 Englewood D. and can be reached at 276-3441.
Stockton Christian Church invites everyone in the community to the “This is Love” Easter Series at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. when the series kicks off.
Easter Sunday will be packed with: Sunrise service at 7 a.m., a free breakfast at 7:30 a.m., main worship service at 10:30 a.m. and a free egg hunt following the service for all children from babies to sixth grade. Stockton Christian Church is located at 703 W. St. in Stockton. For more information, visit stocktonchristianchurch.com, find SCC on Facebook or call 276-4631.
The Stables RV Park and Lake Shop on south Mo. 39 in Stockton will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. There will be over 1,000 eggs filled with candy.
Monday, April 5
The Stockton Board of Aldermen meet at 5:30 p.m. at Stockton City Hall.
Tuesday, April 6
TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly will start meeting again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road in Stockton. Meetings will be every Tuesday. Everybody is welcome.
