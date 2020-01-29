Thursday, Jan. 30
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive, 1:30-6 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs. For more information call (800) 280-5337.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Amvets Post 116 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 9:30 a.m. at the post, Stockton.
VFW Post No. 5525, Stockton, plays bingo at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., selling begins at 4 p.m. A service officer will be on-site at VFW from 3-9 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
El Dorado Springs municipal court convenes at 5 p.m., 135 W. Spring St.
El Dorado Springs City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at city hall, 135 W. Spring St.
University of Missouri Extension Council of Cedar County annual meeting, 6 p.m. at Stockton Christian Church activity center, 703 West St. For reservations, call by 276-3313 by Friday, Jan. 31.
El Dorado Springs VFW Post 257 and ladies auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. For more information, call (417) 296-5417.
Olympia Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station. For more information, call (417) 876-4969.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Nine Wonders Optimist Club of El Dorado Springs meets at 6:30 p.m. Call Suzette Berning at (417) 876-8016 or email suzetteberning@gmail.com for location and membership information.
Optimist Club of Stockton meets at 6:30 p.m. at Simple Simon's Pizza. For more information, call 276-4109.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Agape Boarding School, 12998 E. 1400 Rd., Stockton. For more information, visit redcross.org.
CHART meets at noon at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital classroom at 1400 South Park St., El Dorado Springs. For more information, call Suzann at (417) 876-5477.
Pinochle Tournament is at 12:30 p.m. at Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton.
Stockton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. Call Doug Hedrick at 276-8812 for more information.
WEEKLY EVENTS
Cedar County environmental issues are being referred to the Polk County Health Department at (417) 326-7250.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance thrift store is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Stockton recycling bins are open 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Arnold Wallen Way on the west side of Fifth Street.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is closed. Appointments for immunizations can be scheduled at 276-6416. Water sample kits can be left at the exercise center. Birth and death certificates are available at the El Dorado Springs Health Department.
Monday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 807 Owen Mill Rd. for birth and death certificates, to scheduled appointments. Call 276-6416.
Korth Center has bingo at 9 a.m., arthritis exercise at 10 a.m. and pinochle at 12:30 p.m. Pool is played daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and rook and dominoes daily at 12:30 p.m. at 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. Call 276-5306 for a complete listing of activities.
Storytime is at 10 a.m. at the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library.
Cub Scout Pack 69 meets at 6:30 p.m. at Stockton United Methodist Church. For more information, call Pat Holdeman at 276-4717.
Tuesday
Korth Center’s care manager is available to help with Medicare questions or emergency needs. Call 276-5306 to make an appointment.
For information on Alanon, call 276-3546.
Church of Christ food pantry, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs, is open from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, serving pantry items for El Dorado Springs residents. Commodity items are available to Cedar County residents from 8-11 a.m. on the Thursday following the third Wednesday of each month. The pantry is closed the third Wednesday of each month for truck delivery. Pre-registration is required. Applications are available at the pantry and are accepted Wednesdays only. For more information, call the pantry at (417) 876-3661 or the church at (417) 876-4256.
Korth Center has canasta at 1 p.m., 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. Call 276-5306 for a complete listing of activities.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 6:15 p.m. at Freewill Baptist Church, RB Road, Stockton. Call (417) 770-4315 for information.
American Legion Post 233 in El Dorado Springs hosts bingo at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance thrift store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Stockton Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Michael Tunnell at 276-1352.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church offers gently used shoes for 50 cents per pair. Open from 1-6 p.m. or call (417) 840-1610 for other times or questions. The church is on south Mo. 39, Stockton.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at the west end of the basement at Stockton United Methodist Church. Call (913) 707-6340 for information.
Thursday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 807 Owen Mill Rd. for birth and death certificates, to scheduled appointments and take water samples. Jill will handle WIC appointments and a nurse is available for previously scheduled vaccinations. Call 276-6416.
TOPS MO 319 meets from 8:35-10 a.m. at Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs.
Storytime is at 10 a.m. at the El Dorado Springs branch of the Cedar County Library.
Korth Center has arthritis exercises from 10-11 a.m. and chess from 2-4 p.m.
Friday
VFW Post 257, El Dorado Springs plays bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Horse races and a veteran’s service officer are available. For more information, call Jim at (417) 876-4727.
Saturday
Play volleyball at 6 p.m. at Stockton Middle School gymnasium. For more information, call 276-1487.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at the west end of the basement at Stockton United Methodist Church on east Mo. 32. Anyone is welcome. Call (913) 707-6340 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.