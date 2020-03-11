Wednesday, March 11
Calico Clippers Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Judy Sage at 276-4307.
Cedar County Human Services Coalition meets at noon at Cedar County Memorial Hospital classroom in El Dorado Springs. For information, call Kara Colby, Hospice Compassus, (417) 646-2650.
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce Board meets at 11 a.m. in the chamber office on the square. For more information, call 276-5213.
Tornado siren testing in Stockton is scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m., weather permitting.
Thursday, March 12
Lake Stockton Elks meet at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 803 Arnold Wallen Way. For more information, call Don Newnum at 276-5551 or email westsidemarine@windstream.net.
Jerico Springs Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. at the mason’s building in Jerico Springs. Call Tami Ringler, village clerk, at (417) 398-0123 or (417) 398-2530 for information.
PEO invites all ladies to Let’s Do Lunch at noon. Call 276-4371 for this month’s location or more information about the Philanthropic Educational Organization.
VFW Post 5525 members meet at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, west Mo. 32.
Friday, March 13
El Dorado Springs Senior Center sells cinnamon rolls from 7-10 a.m. at 604 S. Forest. Dozen rolls $18 or $1.50 each while supplies last. Phone orders to (417) 876-5574 for free delivery.
Saturday, March 14
Amvets Post 116 veterans meet at 9 a.m. at the post.
VFW Post No. 5525, Stockton, plays bingo at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., selling begins at 4 p.m. A service officer will be on-site at VFW from 3-9 p.m.
Monday, March 16
Cedar County Ambulance District Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 319 W. Englewood, Stockton.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meets at 11:30 a.m. in the hospital board room.
El Dorado Springs City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at El Dorado Springs City Hall.
El Dorado Springs Municipal Court meets at 5 p.m.
Jerusalem Lodge No. 315 AF&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at Jerico Springs Lodge Hall.
Sac Osage Retired School Employees Association meets at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs. All retired school employees are invited.
Tuesday, March 17
El Dorado Springs R-II School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Nine Wonders Optimist Club of El Dorado Springs meets at 6:30 p.m. Call Polly Floyd at (417) 876-7645 for location and membership information.
Optimist Club of Stockton meets at 6:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s Pizza, west Mo. 32. For more information, call 276-4109.
Wednesday, March 18
Free computer help is available from 4-5 p.m. at Geneva Sharp-Stockton branch library. Bring your questions and we will try to help.
Pitch tournaments are held at 12:30 p.m. at the Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. The tournaments are the third Wednesday of each month.
Stockton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. Call Doug Hedrick at 276-8812 for more information.
Stockton R-I Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the superintendent’s office.
Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 and auxiliary meets at noon in the legion hall in the lower part of the Stockton Community Building.
WEEKLY EVENTS
Cedar County environmental issues are being referred to the Polk County Health Department at (417) 326-7250.
Sunday
Cedar County Historical Society Meeting and Schedule. The museum is open during meetings from 1 to 4 p.m. the last Monday of the month and will resume tri-monthly open hours beginning Sunday, April 4. Admission to the museum is free, however the Historical Society and museum are not tax-funded and operate on donations from the public. Meetings are open to the public and free coffee is provided. The museum is wheel chair accessible. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142. Contact the Society by email at cedarcomohistoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O.Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance thrift store is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday
Stockton recycling bins are open 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Arnold Wallen Way on the west side of Fifth Street.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is closed. Appointments for immunizations can be scheduled at 276-6416. Water sample kits can be left at the exercise center. Birth and death certificates are available at the El Dorado Springs Health Department.
Monday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 807 Owen Mill Rd. for birth and death certificates, to scheduled appointments. Call 276-6416.
Cub Scout Pack 69 meets at 6:30 p.m. at Stockton United Methodist Church. For more information, call Pat Holdeman at 276-4717.
Korth Center has bingo at 9 a.m., arthritis exercise at 10 a.m. and pinochle at 12:30 p.m. Pool is played daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and rook and dominoes daily at 12:30 p.m. at 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. Call 276-5306 for a complete listing of activities.
Storytime is at 10 a.m. at the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library.
Tuesday
American Legion Post 233 in El Dorado Springs hosts bingo at 6:30 p.m.
Church of Christ food pantry, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs, is open from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, serving pantry items for El Dorado Springs residents. Commodity items are available to Cedar County residents from 8-11 a.m. on the Thursday following the third Wednesday of each month. The pantry is closed the third Wednesday of each month for truck delivery. Pre-registration is required. Applications are available at the pantry and are accepted Wednesdays only. For more information, call the pantry at (417) 876-3661 or the church at (417) 876-4256.
Korth Center has canasta at 1 p.m., 309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton. Call 276-5306 for a complete listing of activities.
Korth Center’s care manager is available to help with Medicare questions or emergency needs. Call 276-5306 to make an appointment.
For information on Alanon, call 276-3546.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 6:15 p.m. at Freewill Baptist Church, RB Road, Stockton. Call (417) 770-4315 for information.
Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at the west end of the basement at Stockton United Methodist Church. Call (913) 707-6340 for information.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church offers gently used shoes for 50 cents per pair. Open from 1-6 p.m. or call (417) 840-1610 for other times or questions. The church is on south Mo. 39, Stockton.
The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance thrift store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Stockton Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Michael Tunnell at 276-1352.
Thursday
Cedar County Health Department in Stockton is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 807 Owen Mill Rd. for birth and death certificates, to scheduled appointments and take water samples. Jill will handle WIC appointments and a nurse is available for previously scheduled vaccinations. Call 276-6416.
Korth Center has arthritis exercises from 10-11 a.m. and chess from 2-4 p.m.
Storytime is at 10 a.m. at the El Dorado Springs branch of the Cedar County Library.
TOPS MO 319 meets from 8:35-10 a.m. at Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs.
Friday
VFW Post 257, El Dorado Springs plays bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Horse races and a veteran’s service officer are available. For more information, call Jim at (417) 876-4727.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at the west end of the basement at Stockton United Methodist Church on east Mo. 32. Anyone is welcome. Call (913) 707-6340 for information.
Play volleyball at 6 p.m. at Stockton Middle School gymnasium. For more information, call 276-1487.
