Comeau joins El Dorado chamber board

El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Jackson Tough announced at the November lunch meeting the chamber executive board’s vacant seat has been filled. The board elected to ask Travis Comeau of McDonald's Restaurant to take the seat vacated by Eran Dawson of Citizens Memorial Hospital. Dawson moved to a new position in Bolivar and could not fulfill her term.
“Travis brings a fresh set of eyes to our chamber,” Tough said. “He is business savvy and a hard worker who has been illustrating his passion for McDonald’s Restaurant to be an active participant in community events and betterment.”
Comeau is the director of operations for the Campbell family of restaurants, including the El Dorado Springs McDonald's. His duties include crew and manager development, technology implementation, equipment, sales and profitability.
Comeau also oversees food safety inspections, certification and training. He was recently elected to serve as the technology lead for the Missouri McDonald’s Mid-Manager Council.
Comeau began working for McDonalds 24 years ago and prides himself in starting as a crew person and working his way to the top. In July 2018, he had the opportunity to become business partners with Shane and Kara Campbell.
Comeau has received several achievement awards with the company including a degree in
Hamburgerology and Outstanding Manager award. He has volunteered with the Ronald
McDonald House and been instrumental in the smooth running of events such as McTeachers
Night.
Outside of the business, Comeau grew up on a beef cattle ranch just outside of Carthage
and loves the country life and small-town community environment. He enjoys spending time with his wife Kenna and attending sports events his two children are involved in. You will also see him cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Comeau is super excited to be involved in the chamber and to help with the El Dorado Springs
business community in any way possible.
Comeau joins current executive board members: Chamber president Dr. Neil Linsenmayer (Family Chiropractic), vice-president Heather Brown (Abilene Enterprises), Treasurer Dr. Theresa Christian (El Dorado Springs R-II Schools), Toshua McCormick (State Farm Insurance), Vicki Hillsman (Brower Real Estate), Debbie Floyd (Santa Paula Awning), Jordan Payne (Mid-Missouri Bank) and Ryan Cloyd (Mike & Joe’s Service Station).
