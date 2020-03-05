With fresh works to display and spring just around the corner, the Council on Culture and Arts hosted its first-quarter gallery beginning 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Stockton City Hall.
Among those new to the lineup of featured artists was Ted Thurman, Bolivar, who was onsite displaying a volume of original works for sale.
Thurman, a retired marketing executive from American Telephone and Telegraph and commercial realtor, said he stumbled into photography and the art scene by complete accident.
“This came out taking pictures for larger commercial and ranch properties when I was a commercial realtor,” Thurman said. “People noticed and commented on the quality of some of the pictures I was taking and it just grew from there.”
Thurman jokingly referred to himself as “his own middle man” when describing how his works go from raw camera image to finished oil prints. In this case, Thurman takes the photos, works the images, builds his own canvas frames, stretches canvases, owns the printers and produces his own works completely devoid of outside services or resources.
Thurman’s giclée works — which derive their name from the Greek word meaning “the spraying of ink on canvas” — were one of the gallery’s highlights and drew considerable attention from all who attended.
Artist Larry Johnston, Wheatland, also was in attendance displaying numerous original painted oil works featuring locally-themed scenes.
Johnston said he was impressed with the event’s turnout and looks forward to promoting his individual oil works as he branches out into limited prints in the coming year.
Board members from COCA said the event showed increased numbers in both featured artists and attendees alike.
“The traffic and overall turnout for our first-quarter event was great,” COCA board member Teresa Burns said. “We’re featuring several new artists this month and we’re seeing a lot more of our local business supporters and shop small movement people here. That’s a big part of why these galleries are important to the community. It brings exposure to local artists while keeping the dollars and support local, too.”
COCA chair Betty Pitts also commented on the strength of shared networking and online communications which she said played a role in the event’s increased attendance.
Dozens of community members, local art enthusiasts and small business supporters visited city hall throughout the evening as artists visited with COCA members and spent time explaining the creative aspects and special details of their respective pieces on display to inquisitive event-goers.
COCA will host another gallery later in the year and a formal date will be announced when the next gallery is coordinated with additional artists from the greater Ozarks region.
The events also emphasize shopping locally and items to fit essentially any budget are typically available.
Quarterly art gallery showcases are hosted at Stockton City Hall and are free to attend.
Interested parties may contact city hall at 276-5210 for future events and additional gallery details.
