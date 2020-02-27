Dear Editor,
In reference to Mr. Hamby’s candidate for Stockton mayor statement in the Wednesday, February 19, Cedar County Republican of, “…provide the best public resources first and then offer artistic and cultural services”, I would like to share the following.
In November 2016, I made a presentation to the Stockton Board of Aldermen regarding establishing a City Hall Art Gallery. The board of aldermen gave approval for the City Hall common areas to be used as an art gallery and also approved establishing a Council on Arts to support all aspects of the gallery.
The equipment required to develop the gallery was a rail system to hang the artwork. That system was purchased with grant money. In addition, stands for three dimensional art works were donated to the gallery by a local artist and an additional set by a council member.
The gallery was launched in January of 2017. Since then the gallery has featured artwork from fifty-nine local artists in 13 quarterly galleries. The second quarter 2018 gallery featured artwork from the Stockton R-I School District art students grades 1-12.
Gallery funding was given support by Bongo’s Restaurant owners Cher and Aubrey Foster who hosted a July 25, 2018 gallery benefit. Fifty Stockton City Hall Gallery supporters enjoyed a delicious four-course dinner while raising $500 dollars for the gallery.
The Council is also very fortunate that one of our members is a grant writer who was able to obtain a $1,000 grant for the galley.
In a separate grant from the Stockton Community Foundation an additional $2,300 has been received to fund outdoor art pieces for selected Stockton locations.
All gallery activities are supported entirely by the Council on Arts who locate artists, reach out and invite them to show their work in the gallery and coordinate installation and removal of the artwork. The Council also host an Artist Reception and invite Stockton area residents to attend, enjoy the artwork and meet the artists. COA has hosted 12 Artists Receptions with an estimated attendance of 500 art supporters.
The impact of Stockton City Hall Gallery on city funds is minimal. The aldermen approved a $100-per-quarter budget for the gallery for a total of $400 a year.
The city aldermen voted unanimously to deem City Hall and the COCA board make decisions on events, planning and coordinating efforts — no city personnel are involved with any of the council’s operational aspects.
The arts and entertainment Industries information from the Missouri Arts Council indicates the economic impact of nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Missouri generated 31,925 jobs and $436,100,000 in event-related spending by arts and culture audiences.
VisitMO.com information indicates museums and cultural attractions are 20% of visitors top activities.
Betty Pitts, Chair
Council on Culture and Arts, Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.