CMVFD explains proposed tax levy

As the coming election nears, area residents in the Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area will be asked to approve the establishment of a fire protection district funded by a tax-levy of 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which would provide the underfunded department more than $22,000 in operational monies annually.
Formed in the early 1980s, the CMVFD has operated solely off of donations, area contributions and small fundraisers to cover all operational, equipment, maintenance and training costs.
“The way we raised funds for years, is just no longer providing what we need,” CMVFD secretary/treasurer Becky Groff said of the department’s finances. “Changing from a volunteer fire association to a fire protection district funded by a tax levy will allow us to keep our equipment more response-ready, up-to-date and keep our volunteers safer when responding to serve our community.”
Providing figures based purely on donations and fundraisers, the CMVFD secretary/treasurer Groff said in 2017, the department raised or collected $14,813 in donated funds; 2018, $10,988; and 2019, $7,339. Expenses for each corresponding year were $12,582, $14,295 and $11,890, respectively.
“While some of the older generation and longtime residents here know this, many people who relocate here do not usually understand how our area departments are funded,” Groff said. “Normally, volunteer rural departments are not funded by taxes. The department must be formed to a fire protection district or changed to a fire protection district by the vote of those within its boundaries. We cover a tremendous area with very little manpower and resources. As a volunteer association, we do not collect tax revenue for operating expenses like cities and municipalities do.” Groff also said most rural departments are funded, like Caplinger Mills currently is, or by membership dues.
“Membership dues work for some departments, but they are not mandatory nor enforceable. A tax ensures everyone within the boundaries pays their share.”
Speaking to the department’s current coverage, Groff noted the area the fire department protects contains 1,475 parcels of land which is only supported by approximately 15% of its residents — meaning more than 8 out of 10 households or landowners within the coverage area currently pay nothing for the department’s services.
Those within the proposed fire protection district also might be surprised to know home, farm and land insurance premiums would see likely spikes in premium costs if the fire department were no longer financially able to operate as well.
“If the fire department [in Caplinger Mills] ceased to exist, many insurance companies have indicated property owners in the area would see their premiums increase substantially or they may not be able to obtain any property insurance, at all,” Groff said. “It’s not a scare tactic, it is just something residents in the protection area need to be aware of.”
If the department was to no longer exist, those in need of fire suppression services would likely be relying on responses of fire departments from Stockton, Humansville, Chapel Hills and El Dorado Springs, respectively — resulting in significant delays of essential fire services in emergency situations.
Noting the age of the department’s vehicle and personal protective equipment, Groff said some of its vehicles are more than 30 years old. Much of the turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus provided to firefighters is 15-20 years old and does not meet current national standards as well.
Firefighters for the department currently use analog handheld radios and can only contact dispatchers at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office from a response vehicle equipped with more modern, digital communication equipment — which were made possible by fundraisers and donations several years ago.
“Having these tax-based funds to improve our equipment and training could allow us to improve our Insurance Service Offer rating, too” Groff said. “In turn, this could mean realized savings for the property owners and the department as well.”
Additionally, Groff said if the levy passes it will begin to be assessed in September, allowing the department to begin collecting funds in 2020.
The levy also will apply only to real property — no vehicles, equipment, livestock, boats, or the like will be assessed in the measure.
“This is about establishing a reliable source of revenue to allow the department to maintain proper equipment and continuing to provided fire protection and emergency services to the district,” Groff said. “As a department, we need this for the benefit of all those we already serve.”
Area residents with additional questions regarding are encouraged to contact Groff by calling 276-1224 or by emailing her at beckyg10852@gmail.com.
