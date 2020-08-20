The following public forums are being held in relation to the newly-established Caplinger Mills Fire Protection District:
•Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Protection District will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at station No. 2 located at 8960 S. Route J. This meeting is open to the public.
•Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Protection District will have a public hearing regarding setting the tax levy. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at station No. 2, located at 8960 S. Route J.
