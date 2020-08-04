Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of pain management specialist Seong-Wook Seo, M.D., to the CMH medical staff. Dr. Seo will join the CMH Institute of Pain Management staff July 27.
Dr. Seo is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and has certification in Interventional Pain Medicine. He attended medical school at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, and completed an anesthesiology residency and chronic pain management fellowship at the University of New Mexico Hospital, Albuquerque.
Dr. Seo is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine and the New Mexico Society of Anesthesiologists.
He specializes in treating pain of all types including neck and back, herniated discs, cervicogenic headache management by procedures, nerve pain and pain caused from cancer. He also provides interventional care with trigger point injections, nerve blocks, steroid injections and more.
Dr. Seo will be joining Mark Bult Sr., M.D., who is retiring from his medical practice effective Friday, Aug. 21. Dr. Bult will be working with Dr. Seo transitioning patients to his practice during the first few weeks in August.
CMH Institute of Pain Management is located in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 1C, Bolivar. Currently, Dr. Seo is accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Dr. Seo, call CMH Institute of Pain Management at (417) 326-7246.
