Citizens Memorial Hospital will continue to provide ambulance services for the next five years for the Cedar County Ambulance District.
District board chairman Rusty Norval made the announcement after he and the rest of the board returned from closed session during their regular meeting Monday, Sept. 16, at the CCAD headquarters in Stockton.
Before the service bids were opened, a new member was added to the board. Robert Graves, a 43-year-old deputy with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, offered to fill the vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of John Wilson Jr.
“I’d like to do more for the community, and anytime I can get my hands in the hat to do more, I’d like to,” Graves said. “It would be an honor to be a part of this team if I were to be allowed.”
Graves was approved unanimously to join the board, with Norval, Nadine Sinclair, Keith Kasco, Diana Johnson and Evelyn Boyle all voting in favor.
District accountant Kalena Bruce presented the financial report, noting total assets to date of $2,625,681.52 and liabilities of $542,894.17. Net income for August was $25,405.78. Net income for the first eight months of the year was $102,872.94, well above the budgeted amount of $80,604.26.
Tom Ryan, EMS operations manager, reported all trucks were back operational after Unit 714 had completed repairs. He also said the air conditioning unit at the Stockton facility is now working after several days of not working but the ice machine is not working.
The board reviewed correspondence from district attorney Frank Foster, who said he was lowering his annual fee from $2,000 to $750 per year, in part because the district has had little legal action of late.
The board then went into closed session at 6:50 p.m. to review the ambulance service bids. After a half-hour, the board returned to open session, where Norval announced CHM would be retained. District EMTs who attended the meeting applauded the announcement.
Norval said CMH submitted a bid for $285,000 for the first year of a five-year contract, with 3% increases per year in each of the remaining four years.
Mercy Hospitals submitted two separate bids. One for two ambulances was for $468,740 annually; the other for three ambulances was worth $693,913 annually.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the CCAD facility in Stockton.
