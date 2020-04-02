Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American College of Surgeons and the Surgeon General, Citizens Memorial Hospital is postponing elective non-urgent surgeries and other procedures effective Wednesday, March 17.
“As cases of COVID-19 increases statewide, we are taking precautionary measures to protect our patients and their families, surgeons, staff and the community,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the news release.
Patients with elective surgeries and procedures impacted by this decision will be notified as soon as possible. CMH will continue to perform urgent and emergency surgeries as necessary, and patients should assume that their procedures would continue as scheduled unless they receive notification otherwise.
“We have carefully evaluated this decision and understand it will be an inconvenience for patients; however, it is in their best interest we protect against potential COVID-19 exposure,” Fulbright said. “This pandemic is a continually changing situation and our medical staff must be prepared to care for patients who may be impacted by COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.