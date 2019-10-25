Millions of adolescents now vape. It’s urgent teens understand the effects of vaping and overall health, the development of the brain, and the potential for addiction. Citizens Memorial Hospital now offers support through “Ready Now” vaping cessation counseling.
“Ready Now” vaping cessation is a free, one-hour crash course led by Anne Bristow, CMH registered respiratory therapist with more than 40 years of experience and a master’s degree in education and counseling. Bristow can also accommodate youth who feel more comfortable in a small group setting.
During the consultation, the goal is to provide the fundamental tools/resources for vaping cessation, establish a supportive relationship with the teen and encourage them to seek the necessary resources and tools to help them stop vaping.
CMH Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation also offers free vaping and smoking cessation for adults as well. For more information, contact your medical provider or make an appointment with Bristow by calling (417) 328-6574.
