Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation is launching the new patient-focused mobile app, CMH Care. It conveniently connects users with Citizens Memorial services and information. Features include:
·MyChart – Access your electronic medical record patient portal.
·Find a Doctor – Search for the perfect provider for you or your child.
·Locations – Find a clinic, long-term care facility, pharmacy and more.
·Symptoms – For help deciding what to do when you or someone you care for is sick or hurt.
·Make an Appointment – Use Save My Place to schedule a Walk-In Clinic visit or schedule an appointment.
·Virtual Visit – Start a virtual visit with a medical provider.
·Meds – Track and learn about your medications and allergies.
·Services – Access CMH services
·Bill Pay – Access your patient account securely and pay your bill.
·Emergency – Quick connections to emergency care, poison center and 911.
·Health Information – Access first aid instructions and parent advice.
·Contact Us – Connect to CMH quickly.
CMH Care app is now available on the Apple Store or Google Play. Call (417) 328-7245 for more information or go to https://bit.ly/CMHCareApp.
Disclaimer: The information provided with this application is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment — it is for informational purposes only. Users are encouraged to talk with respective healthcare providers about any questions they may have regarding a medical condition.
If users or someone a user cares for may have a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately. Before using CMH Care, all users should read and agree with the full disclaimer available in the application.
