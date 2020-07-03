Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facilities and residential care center will offer limited outdoor scheduled visitation with residents beginning Wednesday, June 24. This is in addition to window visits and Skype/Facetime/Zoom calls.
The facilities are following guidelines established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which allow for outdoor visitation only.
Those who would like to visit a family member or friend outside or with an open window visit should contact the specific facility to schedule an appointment. Guidelines for visiting a resident include the following:
·No more than two visitors will be allowed to see a resident for 30 minutes.
·Visits are by appointment only.
·Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms and the visit will be contingent on the visitor passing the screening process.
·Visits will occur in a designated outdoor area.
·Hand sanitizer will be used before and after the visit.
·Visitors are expected to bring a mask and are required to wear it during the visit.
·Residents and visitors will remain 6 feet apart.
Visitors who are ill and have symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or fever, and those who are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test will not be allowed to visit a resident.
CMH Foundation owns and operates the following facilities: Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Ash Grove; Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar; Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Buffalo; Community Springs Healthcare Facility, El Dorado Springs; Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, Stockton; Parkview Health Care Facility, Bolivar; and Butterfield Residential Care Center, Bolivar.
Additional information about visitation rules is available at https://bit.ly/CMHLTCVisits.
