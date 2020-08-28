Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation announces the donation of property to Agapé-Clemensen Family Foundation, Stockton.
The 38,000 square foot facility was built in 1975, and was the previous location for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, formerly known as Stockton Nursing Home. The property is located at 811 Owen Mill Rd, Stockton.
The building was used until April of 2019, following the completion of the new Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility located at 1523 3rd Rd., Stockton.
Agapé-Clemensen Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which operates Agape Boarding School, Stockton.
“Over the past few years, we have looked at several ideas for the building,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation, said. “Rather than continuing to incur maintenance and update costs, we reached out to Agapé to see if they would be interested in us donating the building to them.”
Agapé is deciding on a possible use for the building including a training center or young adults program facility.
For more information about Agapé-Clemensen Family Foundation, interested parties are encouraged to call 276-7215.
