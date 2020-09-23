Jenna Rickman placed second overall at the Nevada Invitational Tournament on Friday, Sept. 18. Rickman shot a season low score of 88. This also ties the Stockton school record for 18 holes. The team finished fourth overall with a score of 427.
Scores for the team were: Makayla Walker, 108; Victoria Nail, 112; Caley Dalton, 119; and Kaylie Simmons, 123.
The team traveled to Marshfield on Tuesday, Sept. 22, for a tournament hosted by Strafford. The scores were not available as of press time.
