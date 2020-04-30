Dear Editor,
Senior athletes are not the only seniors who missed out on spring competitions (re: Under the Lights article in the April 22 issue of the Cedar County Republican). Many students take part in co-curricular activities which take their classroom learning into a larger arena.
Approximately 750 students from 25 schools usually participate in the local district music festival at Stockton. The students earning top honors earn the chance to compete at state. Senior vocal and instrumental students did not get the chance to compete this year because the festival was canceled.
Near and dear to my heart is the annual LAD writing competition: Students in grades K-12 in southwest Missouri enter more than 6,000 entries to be judged in March. LAD also awards scholarships to seniors based on writing portfolios. Other writing scholarships associated with LAD, including Writers Hall of Fame portfolios, also are evaluated each March. Stockton students consistently garner some of those scholarships. No seniors received those this year because the competition was canceled.
Another big loser in the spring competitions was the FFA. Ag students usually participate in six or seven contests or workshops prior to district. From district contest, about 40 students generally qualify for state. None of which happened this year. There is a plan for leadership contests to compete virtually within the next few weeks and perhaps some kind of online contest in August for the rest of the competitions.
Some competitions, such as FBLA, were able to adapt this school year. FBLA district had already taken place before schools were shut down, and students have been able to record and submit performance components and send those to state competition. Because of social distancing, students competing in team performance could not be together to record their submissions; instead they answered a set of questions about their topics. (FBLA has had online objective performances for several years.)
As a teacher, I witnessed the excitement and pride when students earned honors in any area of competition: FFA, FBLA, art, music, writing, foreign language, math, science, envirothon, scholar bowl. I have seen students jump up and down and scream and shout when they receive top ratings or earn a writing scholarship or an art ribbon. Because a competition is not a public event, cheered on by crowds, does not lessen the hard work and sense of accomplishment felt by those participating.
And, I might also say that senior competitors are not the only ones missing out: all seniors are missing out on the end-of-year activities that make the senior year special. They are missing banquets, prom, community events, field trips and sharing times together in the classroom, as they end their school years together.
The lights may be shining from an athletic field on Friday nights, but they shine for all Stockton seniors.
Kim Chism Jasper
Stockton
