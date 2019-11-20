Cedar County clerk Heather York has reached an out-of-court settlement with a former employee of her office who filed a civil rights lawsuit against York earlier this year. Terms were not disclosed.
York dismissed former deputy clerk Sara Brite in April for allegedly divulging confidential information to a member of the media. Despite emphatically denying the allegation, Brite was terminated following a one-day investigation in which she was not formally questioned.
Brite then filed a federal lawsuit against York for violating her rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Springfield attorney Ray Lampert represented Brite in the case.
“I will not discuss the negotiations or the settlement,” Brite said. “It’s behind me now, it’s settled and I want to focus on moving forward.”
Brite added her suit was not intended as a slight against other elected officials in Cedar County or the city of Stockton.
“This was not personal in any way,” Brite said. “Right is right and wrong is wrong and at the end of the day, I can say I did not wrong anyone, nor did I do anything remotely resembling what I was accused of. I love this city, all of our law enforcement, first responders and the local offices of the courthouse.” York declined to comment on this story.
