Clawing it out

With some players unable to play due to quarantining, the Stockton Tigers faced off against the Forsyth Panthers at home on Friday, Oct. 2, ultimately seeing a loss by a final score of 16-56.
At the beginning of the game’s first quarter, Stockton senior Tate Wheeler stopped a Panther from bringing a strong carry downfield; however, in the next play, the Panthers scored a touchdown, as well as the two-point conversion.
The rest of the first quarter saw impressive defensive feats from the Tigers, with them pushing back on the Panthers and leaving them scoreless for the rest of the quarter at 0-8.
At the beginning of the second quarter, the Panther scored again, bringing them up to 0-15. When the Tigers were running downfield for their next offensive drive, a Panther intercepted a Tiger-intended pass and shifted the team’s momentum. The Panthers scored another touchdown, as well as the extra point, bringing the score to 0-21 with 9:08 minutes left before the half.
Three minutes later, a Panther brought down another touchdown, taking the score to 0-28. In response, Wheeler drove the ball into Panther territory at the 47-yard line in the Tigers’ next play, but a fumble was recovered by the Panthers soon later, bringing the ball into their possession.
With 1:57 minutes left before the half, another Panther touchdown and an extra point brought the score to 0-35. A pass intercepted by a Panther in the Tigers’ next play prompted another Panthers touchdown with 16 seconds left in the quarter, bringing the score to 0-42 at the half.
A new glimpse of offensive hope was revived in the game’s third quarter. Wheeler ran the ball to the 33-yard line, and then drove the ball again farther down the field; Colvin then ran into Panthers territory for a celebrated touchdown with 7:58 on the clock. The two-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 8-42.
Following Colvin’s touchdown, tight defense on the Tigers’ behalf pushed the Panthers back on their initial offensive momentum, with the Tigers running to the football and piling onto their contenders.
With 3:24 left in the third quarter, the Panthers capped another touchdown, as well as the extra point, bringing the score to 8-49.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored their final touchdown of the night with 8:24 left on the clock. The Tigers continued pushing back against the Panthers’ defense, as well as clawing through for more touchdown openings.
In the Tigers’ next hand at the ball, Wheeler brought the ball to the 39-yard line. Sophomore Quinn Bahr then carried the ball to the 30-yard line, followed by Colvin bringing the ball down into Panthers territory even farther.
Colvin then scored another Tigers touchdown with two minutes left in the game, followed by Bahr with the two-point conversion, finalizing the score at 16-56.
The Tigers’ season record stands at 0-6. They are set to play the Clever Bluejays — who hold a 0-4 record — for another home game at Joe Price Stadium on Friday, Oct. 9.
