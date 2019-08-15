An interview in the Wednesday, July 31, issue of the Republican with Jana Witt, CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, contained an edited response some readers may have found misleading.
In response to the question, “Do you expect this to be a one-time increase or do you foresee a need to raise it again in the future?” Witt originally said, “I believe the Board had the foresight to request a sufficient increase such that further incremental increases in the foreseeable future will not be necessary.”
Our edited version was, “I believe the board had the foresight to request a sufficient increase so further increases will not be necessary.”
The Republican apologizes for any confusion.
