Stockton’s trash and recycling provider, Republic Services, advises recyclers to start crushing or flattening all bottles, cans, and other containers, so they can squeeze more waste into a given space and reduce transportation costs. Remove plastic caps and lids and dispose of household waste, then crush or flatten the containers.
Many cities are closing their recycling centers because their patrons just will not follow the rules, and it costs the recycling companies too much to, for example, remove caps, plastic bags, and other contaminants.
Too many recyclers do not realize if they do not discipline themselves to follow the rules, their recycling provider will have to raise its fees to collect and sort recycling, to process the material and then sell it at a loss. Many cities across the nation and Missouri have closed their recycling centers because they cannot afford the expense caused by mindless contamination. This diverts recyclable waste to the landfill, which still costs money.
Stockton is fortunate our recycling center remains open, thanks in part to our director of recycling, Diedre Senecal. She persistently educates recyclers who use our recycling center and enforces the rules, so generally, Stockton contributes no contamination to Missouri’s recycling industry. She reminds recyclers that bagging items for recycling or trying to recycle unclean or non-recyclable material increases sorting time and slows the recycling process, damages the facility’s equipment and causes contaminants in the bales of clean recyclables which decreases their value and often diverts the entire load of recyclables into the landfill.
Diedre finds most people who recycle want to do it right. Regrettably, a few blatantly ignore the rules and insist on contaminating our load with no regard for the common good.
For years, China and other Indonesian and African countries which accepted recyclable U.S. waste demanded we clean up our recyclable waste so they could process the material. Our recycling public and recycling industry ignored the demands. In January 2019, those countries stopped accepting our recyclable waste. Huge transcontinental ships loaded with our contaminated recyclable waste were turned away from ports of entry and sent back to the U.S. where we had no space or capacity to process it here. Unimaginable amounts were buried in landfills that were not expecting the loads.
Do your part to ensure our recyclable materials actually get recycled. Our recycling center is open 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; closed on Federal holidays and during bad weather. Deliver only empty, clean, and dry recyclable waste accepted by Republic Services, loose; no plastic bags. Remove all plastic caps and lids and dispose of them and all plastics #3-7 with household waste. For recyclable waste accepted, visit http://cityofstocktonmo.com/index.php/utilities-and-services/stockton-recycling-services or pick up a flyer from the realtor’s mailbox on the recycling center gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.