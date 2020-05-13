As our area learns how to live safely with the coronavirus quietly circulating the globe, Stockton mayor Mary Norell invites residents to transfer their accumulated recycling to our city recycling center, reopening at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
The city’s new recycling supervisor, Diedre Senecal, will welcome recyclers and may help unload recyclables, carry them to and deposit un-bagged into the appropriate bins.
For a successful first trip back to the recycling center, follow these tips:
•Expect to wait a bit as everyone will be unloading and depositing more than usual.
•To help keep everyone safe, practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others and wear a face covering.
•Separate glass from all other kinds of recycling, ready to deposit directly into the glass recycling bin.
•The city’s recycling vender, Republic Services, accepts only plastics numbered 1 and 2; dispose of plastics numbered 3-7 with household trash. Remove all plastic lids from all plastic containers and dispose of lids with household trash.
•All items must be clean, dry, and loose; no plastic bags.
For a complete list of items accepted, visit the recycling services page on the Stockton city website.
Recycling center hours currently are 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Directions to the city’s recycling center located near the north water tower on Arnold Wallen Way are as follows: take Mo. 32 (West St.) to Fourth Street, turn north, then turn west onto Arnold Wallen Way, pass the solar array and the recycling center will be on the right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.