Utilizing a warm and clear March afternoon, community volunteers Marilyn Ellis and Becky Groff spent the bulk of Wednesday, March 25, beginning the process of marking pavement on residential streets as part of Stockton’s recently-procured Shared Streets grant.
The duo collectively said their combined efforts were only the beginning of a larger undertaking which will denote specific designated travel areas throughout the city
Commenting on the process’ onset, mayor Mary Norell shared her enthusiasm and appreciation while also observing the grant’s many benefits.
“This is just one example of what we as a city continue to pursue,” Norell said. “Grants like this cost our taxpayers nothing, improve the usability of our streets for all of our residents and makes this area more attractive to tourists as well as people visiting our town the lake. The work is largely being done by some of our great volunteers, too. This is a win/win for the city and we are pleased to be using this grant opportunity to its fullest.”
Norell also added the street markers are a means of safety and precaution to let motorists know the specific road they are traveling is to be shared with pedestrians, joggers, cyclists and electric vehicles.
With the help of additional community supporters, volunteers Groff and Ellis will largely continue to lead a bulk of the Stockton-based efforts.
Street markings, improved area and street signage, along with printed maps, all are included in the grant’s workings.
Area residents will likely see the no-cost improvements taking place over the coming weeks and work should be completed as spring gives way to lake season and summer, weather permitting.
Additional information regarding the Shared Street grant specifics can be obtained by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
