The city of Stockton is facing a personal injury suit after a case was filed in Cedar County Circuit Court recently.
The petition was filed Thursday, Sept. 4, by Roger Rekate of Chadwick for injuries he suffered after slipping on ice in a city-owned parking lot.
The one-count petition says on Feb. 19, 2019, Retake was a business invitee on the defendant’s property. Retake parked in a city-owned parking lot, attempted to exit his vehicle and then slipped and fell on ice that had not been treated.
The petition alleges the parking lot was icy and had not been treated, and as a result, the city “knew or by using ordinary care should have known of this condition.”
Rekate suffered permanent and progressive injury to his right shoulder, right knee and left ankle, as well as continue to suffer from severe and violent injury in his ligaments, nerves, bones and tissues throughout his body, the petition claims.
Additionally, the petition claims Rekate has incurred and will incur in the future “significant medical bills and expenses, surgery and surgical expenses, healthcare expenses and prescriptive expenses,” as well as suffering lost wages, and his ability to earn a living in the future has been diminished.
The petition requests an unspecified amount over $25,000.
According to the case docket, a summons has been issued to the defendant. As of press time Tuesday, Sept. 15, no court date has been set.
Records indicate Rekate is represented by Brad Bradshaw of Springfield. The defendant’s representation was not listed as of press time Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The CCR reached out to Stockton mayor Roger Hamby for comment. He declined to comment on the matter.
