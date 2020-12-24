On Monday, Dec. 14, the city of Fair Play issued a press release summarizing the results of a recent financial investigation within the city government and the subsequent charges filed against a former employee.
According to the release, city officials in Fair Play have already been cooperating with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in relation to the ongoing investigation.
Dating back to 2014 and moving forward into 2019, city officials have determined more than $100,000 was misappropriated from city accounts, as well as in the form of personal item acquisitions by former city clerk Amy Buckley.
As a result of the investigation, six felony charges have been filed against Buckley related to alleged forgery and stealing by deceit.
The release goes on to note the investigation remains open and additional cooperation will be required of the city by the Polk County prosecuting attorney’s office.
The city of Fair Play has publicly stated its city council and staff have and will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement as the city’s finances continue to undergo additional scrutiny and auditing.
After last week’s regularly scheduled city council meeting where the ongoing criminal investigatory efforts were discussed in open session, concerned citizens of Fair Play reached out to the Cedar County Republican, voicing frustration and concern over the developing situation.
“We want to know exactly how something like this can go on for years unnoticed,” a source told the CCR on the condition of anonymity. “They discussed this openly and it goes back at least five years. A lot of us here want to know why. That’s a huge amount of money missing from a small town like ours and this should’ve been seen immediately. There are a lot more things here that need to be answered.”
Additional information regarding the investigation can be obtained by contacting the city of Fair Play by calling (417) 654-2518 and further updates will be brought to our community of readers as this story continues to develop.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely and accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
