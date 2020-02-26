With all aldermen and appointed officials present, less alderman Barbara Pate, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Stockton City Hall.
Local business owners Mark and Jennifer Piette submitted a request for a letter of intent regarding the standard procedure for obtaining a liquor license in Missouri. After brief discussion about the terms of the new restaurant’s specific service dates — which includes a Sunday provision — aldermen voted in favor of issuing the letter of intent so the local business owners can move through the motions of obtaining a liquor license from the state.
In old business, a proposed ordinance was drafted banning the use of temporary metal storage containers inside the city limits, except as approved by city officials on an as-needed basis.
After some discussion led by alderman Larry Koch regarding potential need for linguistic clarification, city attorney Peter Lee will add more definitive terminology regarding distinctions between new construction and other lesser projects — as well as when a permit fee for said containers would or would not apply — then present the updated bill for public reading at the board’s next meeting.
Law enforcement liaison corporal Mike Bullinger of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was present to report on recent law enforcement activity in the city limits.
“Things have been relatively calm here,” Bullinger said. “Most of our calls and the criminal activity has happened in the county.”
With a chuckle, Bullinger added, “I don’t want to jinx anything by saying too much, but it’s been pretty quiet here. And, that’s a good thing.”
The board thanked Bullinger for a positive report and encouraged his continued presence and communication at future meetings, as well as shared a collective appreciation for the services all local law enforcement officers provide the city.
The park board communicated to the aldermen they had received a request for basic use of some park facilities for next month’s communitywide cleanup event, which has become an annual tradition in Stockton.
“Anytime we can use our facilities for something like this, we should,” alderman Mary Anne Manring said in support of the request. “This event does a lot of good and brings the community together. Letting them use this [pavilion] at no cost is just the right thing to do.”
Mayor Mary Norell and the assembled aldermen collectively shared Manring’s assertation and the request for use of the Stockton City Park’s west pavilion with the use of electricity at no cost was greenlit unanimously.
During scheduled business, Norell read a proclamation declaring Saturday, May 23, Buddy Poppy Day in the city of Stockton.
American Legion and auxiliary members alike will conduct annual fundraising activities on the celebrated day at several locations in the city.
In mayoral communications, Norell shared longtime volunteers from Agapé Boarding School were unable to continue staffing the city’s recycling center on a volunteer basis due to a manpower issue.
Norell conveyed the city’s appreciation for the Agapé staff’s continued support of the growing eco-friendly efforts in Stockton and said the city already is looking at other options to make the recycling facility more accessible and purposeful.
“As a community, when we take the steps we have with our solar initiative and our efforts to promote better use of our resources, it just makes sense to make the recycling center more usable,” Norell said.
City staff will be meeting with members of Republic Services — the company who disposes of the city’s recyclable materials — in the coming week to assess how the city may better provide containers for increased use of the facility.
City staffers also will visit with members of Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission in the coming weeks to search out potential grants for recycling-based programs potentially allowing for expansion of the city’s recycling center’s offerings, as well as provide potential funding for part-time recycling center staff.
Additionally, Norell said she had participated in a productive discussion with the county commissioners as it has been determined some use of the recycling center is from residents living outside the city limits. Some level of shared maintenance on behalf of the county was tentatively discussed and Norell said she will consult with community members currently involved with ongoing recycling efforts in the near future. Norell will report back with potential options as the increasing needs of the recycling center are addressed.
Norell also took a brief moment to clarify a small bit of recent confusion regarding area arts groups and their respective financial statuses.
“All of our arts programs here operate on donations or money from small grants,” Norell said. “The city provides $100 per quarter to one of the area arts groups and those funds simply cover mail and postage-related expenses — which was unanimously approved several years ago. I want to be clear here. Nothing about the area’s arts community is funded with taxpayer dollars.”
Near the end of open session, Norell also said the city had been in touch with local animal rescue, Furry Hearts, and the group is putting together a potential plan for a possible dog park area in the city’s park. More details will be conveyed at a later meeting when the proposed plan materializes further.
With noting further to discuss, the board closed open session and opened closed session at approximately 5:40 p.m.
Stockton aldermen meetings are regularly held at 4: 30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday each month at Stockton City Hall.
Meetings are open to the public and interested community members are always encouraged to attend.
