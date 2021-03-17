Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the owners of the now-closed Circle of Hopes Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School in Humansville, Cedar County, are facing a heaping amount of felony and misdemeanor charges over their alleged student abuse — which has been covered in previous CCR coverage — in Cedar County Circuit Court.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 10, that his office filed a total of 102 criminal charges against the Householders.
The Householders were arrested at their residence in Nevada, Vernon County, on Tuesday, March 9, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The two are currently booked in the Vernon County Jail. Their initial arraignment hearing was held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, via a teleconference call with Cedar County Judge Thomas Pyle. During the initial arraignment, the state appeared by Assistant Attorneys General Melissa Pierce. Both of the Householders pleaded not guilty, and their bond hearing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Boyd Householder has been charged in Cedar County with 79 felony charges and one misdemeanor, including six counts of second-degree statutory rape, seven counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, six counts of sexual contact with a student, one count of second-degree child molestation, 56 counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The probable cause statements for the Householders’ charges are not available for public access in order to protect victim’s rights, according to online court records.
Stephanie Householder has been charged in Cedar County with 22 felony charges, including 12 counts of abuse or neglect of a child and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
“Today, my office has filed a total of 102 criminal charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, proprietors of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School,” Attorney General Schmitt said in a news release. “The charging documents allege extensive, and horrific, sexual, physical and mental abuse perpetrated by the Householders. My office has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and will continue to work around the clock to ensure that justice is obtained in this case.”
The Attorney General’s Office was asked by the Cedar County Prosecutor’s Office to assist in this case, and Governor Parson’s Office appointed the Attorney General’s Office as special prosecutor in mid-November 2020.
This case was investigated by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team. Assistant Attorneys General Melissa Pierce and Jennifer Coffin, victim advocates Melissa Koetting and Jocelyn Boehlje, and investigators Kyle Eckhoff, David Southard and Cody Fulkerson have been assigned to the case and have reviewed multiple Cedar County Sheriff’s Department reports, Children’s Services reports, as well as extensive documentation, interviews and evidence provided by STAT.
ABOUT THE CHARGES
The felony information documents for Boyd and Stephanie Householder detail the charged extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse that a number of students were subjected to while attending Circle of Hope.
Using forensic interviews, statements and extensive documentation seized from the property, the Attorney General’s Office was able to piece together the extent and degree of abuse that allegedly occurred at Circle of Hope.
According to the release, the first 22 counts in Boyd Householder’s felony information document allege repeated statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual contact with a student, detailing multiple incidents where Boyd Householder had oral and sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 17, as well as several incidents where Boyd Householder sexually assaulted her.
Several victims throughout the felony information documents for Boyd and Stephanie Householder describe the physical abuse suffered at the hands of the Householders, which included restraints involving Boyd Householder pushing his knee into the backs of several victims, applying pressure to certain pressure points, handcuffing or restraining victims’ hands and feet, and forcing victims to hold the “push-up position.”
Charged incidents also entailed Boyd Householder slamming victims’ heads or bodies against walls, slapping or hitting victims with his hands or belt or other instruments, shoving a victim’s face into horse manure, pouring hot sauce down a victim’s throat and other instances of physical abuse.
Count 36 of Boyd Householder’s felony information document details an event in which Boyd Householder forced a victim to drink at least 220 ounces of water and then run a mile until she vomited, and then forced her to run again.
Additionally, Count 34 in Boyd Householder’s felony information details an incident in which Boyd Householder instructed several victims on the best way to committ suicide by cutting an artery.
In total, the forensic interviews and statements of 16 victims were used to corroborate instances of alleged abuse, the release said.
