Circle of Hope faces more personal injury lawsuits

After two personal injury civil lawsuits were filed in Cedar County Circuit Court last month against the Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School, two more have recently been filed against the closed religious Cedar County school and its founders, Boyd and Stephanie Householder.
According to online court records, both of the female plaintiffs are listed as anonymous. Boyd and Stephanie Householder, Humansville, are listed as defendants.
In both suits, the petitions allege in their general allegations that Boyd and Stephanie lacked the minimum education and training requirements exemplified by the Missouri Department of Social Services and were “unqualified to act as the administrators of Circle of Hope,” as well as not holding any training, degrees or experience in child or adolescent care, psychiatry, welfare, child development, safety or security, nor discipline or any other related field, and did not qualify to operate a residential placement facility for young girls.
Circle of Hope’s “treatment” program consisted of an abusive and strictly regimented bootcamp environment where “every detail of the residents’ lives were monitored, manipulated and controlled, and the abusive policies at the school were designed to physically intimidate, terrorize and mentally break the residents, the petitions allege.
The abusive policies and procedures listed in the petitions include preventing residents from speaking to one another except in strictly regulated group environments, assigning staff and/or senior residents to monitor all aspects of daily life, including showering and using the restroom; routinely physically assaulting and manhandling residents, as well as performing “restraints,” which involved four or more people holding the limbs of an individual and pressing on pressure points.
Abusive policies and procedures also listed in the petitions include there were arbitrary determinations that students were either “overweight” and “underweight,” and force feeding students until they vomited, as well forcing students to perform constant unpaid labor instead of daily schooling, refusing to provide medical treatment for serious injuries and infections that occurred to residents, and more.
Additionally, in or about 2009, a male employee of Circle of Hope was arrested for sexually abusing minor residents of Circle of Hope, and “despite their knowledge of prior sexual abuse, [the Householders] took no corrective action to ensure such activity would not continue and failed to change its policies or implement reasonable safeguards to protect Circle of Hope,” the petitions allege.
Additionally, the petition alleges in or about 2009, the board of directors of Circle of Hope knew or had reason to know about the ongoing physical and sexual assault occurring at the school, but took no reasonable actions to stop the ongoing abuse and assaults, nor did they implement safeguard to protect the residents.
Jane Doe III
Jane Doe III’s personal injury lawsuit was filed on Friday, Oct. 2, in Cedar County Circuit Court. She arrived at Circle of Hope in the summer of 2012 when she was 14, the petition alleges.
A year into Doe III’s time at Circle of Hope, she was appointed as Boyd Householder’s “secretary,” a position that was part of a pattern developed by Boyd Householder of placing girls he hand-picked into a position where he would be alone with them, the petition alleges.
Soon after Doe III was appointed as Boyd Householder’s secretary, “he began making inappropriate sexual remarks about her body and began a pattern of giving her extended ‘hugs’ and otherwise groping her breasts and buttocks,” the petition alleges.
After this inappropriate touching continued for a period of time, Boyd Householder began a pattern of inappropriate touching which included digital penetration, the petition alleges.
The petition alleges Stephanie Householder and the Board Members of Circle of Hope were “fully aware” of Boyd Householder’s actions; despite this, they failed to implement safeguards to prevent Boyd Householder from sexually abusing and raping Circle of Hope residents.
Jane Doe IV
Jane Doe IV was 14 years old when she arrived at Circle of Hope, attending as a resident from November of 2014 to December of 2016.
The petition alleges Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s son resided on Circle of Hope’s premises and was allowed to have absolute supervisory authority over the female residents.
The Householder son was permitted to select girls for outdoor work duties, which occurred outside of Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s direct supervision; this practice was permitted “despite numerous prior reports over several years to [the defendants] that their son had previously sexually assaulted residents of Circle of Hope when left unsupervised,” the petition alleges.
Within several months of Doe IV’s arrival at Circle of Hope, while she was on outdoor work duty supervised by the Householder son, he separated Doe IV from the rest of the girls, sent her to the rear of an unoccupied trailer on the school’s property and told Doe IV to clean, the petition alleges.
A short time later, the Householder son entered the rear of the trailer and sexually assaulted Doe IV, the petition alleges.
During the work duties supervised by the Householder son, he continued to separate Doe IV from the other girls and “violently sexually assaulted and raped her on numerous occasions,” the petition alleges.
Doe IV notified Boyd and Stephanie Householder that the Householder son had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions, and Boyd and Stephanie Householder told Doe IV they did not believe her and took no action, the petition alleges.
Doe III and Doe IV’s suits ask for damages in a fair and reasonable amount determined by the jury. They are represented by Phillip Ross Quinn of Haden, Cowherd and Bullock, Springfield. As of press time Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Householders’ representation has not been listed. The Householder’s representation for Doe I and II have not been listed as of press time, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.