Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department started early Friday, May 28, serving lunch and continuing on into dinner. Throughout the day, community members, fellow first-responders and lake-goers stopped into the CHFD station on Hwy. 215. The department's usual roasted hog was supplemented with chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, baked potatoes, a drink and pie.
CHVFD hosts hog roast
- From the newsroom news@cedarrepublican.com
