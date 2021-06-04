A3_HogRoast_6-2_ap.jpg

CHVFD members Jim Allison, Jamie Garver and Jason Merrick serve a meal which consisted of chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, baked potatoes, a drink and pie at the annual hog roast on Friday, May 28. 

 STAFF PHOTO/AARON PYLE

Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department started early Friday, May 28, serving lunch and continuing on into dinner. Throughout the day, community members, fellow first-responders and lake-goers stopped into the CHFD station on Hwy. 215. The department's usual roasted hog was supplemented with chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, baked potatoes, a drink and pie.

