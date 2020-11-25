The Christmas Basket Project is collecting money to provide food for those less fortunate in our community and collecting toys and teen gifts at Fugate Motors Toys for Tots drive.
Monetary donations may be mailed to treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Road. Fugate Motors will be accepting toys and gifts with a $10 to $20 value through Monday, Dec. 7.
