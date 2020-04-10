In a culmination of years writing for struggling boys, Tyler Hartman, a pastor and counselor at Agapé Boarding School, has published a book titled “Chosen For Deliverance: With the Well Advised is Wisdom” in a bid to help others.
Speaking on the background of the book, Hartman served as a pastor in California and New York for many years, so he knew the founders of Agapé before they even started the school. When he turned 70 years old, he came to Agapé and decided to write 20 different topics to help the boys with their anger and depression, Hartman said.
“When a boy sits down in front of me and says, ‘Well, I don’t like my parents — they did this and this and this,’ what I do is — because I’ve been a pastor for so many years — I write out 20 different statements to help him with it, and then I walk him through it, and when he goes away, he’s happy,” Hartman said.
Hartman said he has been handing out his work for the last four or five years on sheets of paper. For example, boys went to his office and asked questions such as, “What’s wrong with tattoos?” and Hartman would look in his files over writings about tattoos.
A few months after beginning this venture, he ended up with 30, 40 and then 60 stories. The boys encouraged him to publish his work. Once Hartman reached 88 stories, a preacher looked at him and said, “You need to publish this,” Hartman said.
Not only does his book help others, but the book also takes a personal perspective, as well.
“The reason why God led me to do this is because I faced — when I was a little boy — the same issues of anger, not feeling loved and feeling rejected and depressed,” he said.
Hartman said he was adopted, and his Portuguese mother was difficult to understand due to the language barrier between them.
“I went through all these struggles myself, so it helps me to help them,” Hartman said.
According to the book’s summary on Google Books, Hartman’s Chosen for Deliverance has 103 lessons, which are “Biblical promises and principles of Scripture that will make you prosperous if you apply them to your life.”
“I’m so pleased that especially in this time when there’s such a big scare all over the world, that God led me to this title, ‘Chosen For Deliverance,’” Hartman said. “Because I feel like the Holy Spirit title and the book answer a lot of problems people have with depression and anxiety and what to do and who are you.”
He said all of those types of questions are answered in the book, and he feels “blessed and so thankful that God allowed me to do that.”
Hartman’s friends, family and fellow church goers have read the book, but the main reason for the book and the main group who will benefit “are the boys,” he said.
The book, which has been published for around a month, is available online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and eBay, among other online distributors.
