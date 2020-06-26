Proud parents Ryan and Amy Chism and family are pleased to announce the birth of Cole Glen Chism on May 11.
Weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces, young Cole made his arrival at Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Siblings of newborn Cole are Katelyn, 12, and Lane, 5.
Grandparents are Marsha and Larry Chism of Stockton, and Rick and Jacque Todd of Aldrich.
Great-grandparents are the late Bill and Ella Maude Hutcherman of Dadeville, the late Claude and Mary Todd of Bona, the late Glen and Fae Chism of Stockton, and Ruth Harrington and the late Ralph Harrington of Jamesport.
