A long time ago, I wrote an article about African Swine Fever in China. It had wiped out an estimated 300 million hogs. These hogs either died of the virus or were killed to contain the virus.
ASF causes hemorrhagic fever, leading to many deaths. In most cases, the hog is dead within a week on contracting the virus. There is no cure for ASF. You can only exterminate animals that have been infected, clean and disinfect the farms, and do contact tracing.
China was a powerhouse for pork before ASF swept through their hog population. China was home to about half of the worlds’ hog population. Even so, their recovery has been rapid.
One of the reasons for this is because large scale farms have taken the place of backyard hog farmers. For a farmer in China raising hogs in their backyard, ASF hit them extremely hard. Large scale farms were able to recover much better. In addition, biosecurity is extremely important on large scale farms when compared to small scale.
Pork prices have dropped recently in China. They fell 2.8% in October this year, the last drop in pork price was over a year and a half ago in February 2019. This is, of course, due to the fact that they have recovered from ASF for the most part and now have more pork in supply. They are set to continue to recover.
China also was able to recover from COVID-19 better than most countries due to the need from PPE and medical equipment, which is made in China. China exported 70.6 billion masks, a huge increase considering last year the whole world produced 20 billion. Thanks to this, many countries are now moving to be self-sufficient.
Chinas' pork markets are something to watch for the rest of the year and into 2021. How their pork population increases will determine prices for crops and will affect the hog and cattle market here.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
