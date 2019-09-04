Despite the rain and cooler temperatures, the Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Labor Day hog roast fundraiser to much success.
Throughout the day, community members, fellow first-responders and lake-goers stopped into the CHFD station on Hwy. 215
Assistant fire chief Jim Allison said the event saw above average attendance and made comment to the rain being of benefit to the day’s overall turnout.
“It’s Labor Day weekend and it’s raining,” Allison said during the event’s lunch rush. “It may have put a damper on some people’s outdoor plans, but we’ve had folks coming in to eat in groups. It’s been great and we’re really pleased with the numbers we’ve seen.”
Event-goers raved about the smoked pork and peach cobbler as rainy weather was braved in search of a home-cooked meal benefiting a local cause.
Volunteer firefighters and administrators also shared their collective appreciation for the local support shown by the community in making the day’s effort a well-attended success.
