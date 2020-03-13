Cedar County 4-H would like to congratulate the Cherry Valley 4-H club on their 75th year of existence. The Cherry Valley 4-H Club will be holding a reception in celebration of their 75th anniversary from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 29th, at the Land O Lakes fairgrounds metal building in El Dorado Springs, with a group picture at 3 p.m.
All past and present Cherry Valley 4-H members and volunteers are invited to attend.
For more information about 4-H, or joining 4-H, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by email at mfox@missouri.edu.
