I am finally starting to come down from the graduation festivities. Spencer, our oldest son, is now an alumnus of Fair Play High school.
To be truthful, he was quite moody the day of graduation. I was peeved and irritated. How could he be so grumpy on such a special day that both my husband Jesse and I worked tirelessly preparing for?
Jesse kept telling me, “Mel, he does not know exactly what to feel. Everything he has ever known in life is over after tonight. Just let him be.”
Finally, after getting all the kids off to school, I was in my own world, making final touches here and there to have everything be as perfect as I could.
See, we did not just have one graduation that day — we had two.
Our youngest, Salem, was graduating this same day from kindergarten and was having a celebration in the morning. To Salem, this was just as important. We made sure to celebrate him and make a big deal out of his day.
On the final senior walk-through in school, the seniors each grabbed a kindergartner and walked the halls alongside them.
Our day was so packed full of events. I truly believed that I was too exhausted and had too much going on for me to get emotional.
However, eventually I saw my 6’2 senior graduate holding the hand of his little brother, both of them in their gowns and walking towards me. My heart melted and my eyes filled with tears. At this moment, both of my boys felt on top of the world.
I am so thankful I had Jesse beside me for every step of the way on this particular day. I have said this over and over again, and it still holds true. I have never had to ask this man to be a father — he has always taken the initiative from his heart.
The day ended up being perfect. We had many guests show up in support of Spencer, blessing him, which in return blessed us as his parents. What I did not know until the following day is that my husband had taken Spencer aside to have a heart-to-heart conversation with him.
“Spencer, whatever goofy request your mom wants today, give it to her,” my husband told Spencer. “You have to understand that she single handedly was the one who would go and attend all your meetings and talk with your teachers when you needed to make up an assignment. Yes, ultimately you did the work, but it was your mother who literally would fight with you and push you on the days you wanted to give up.”
“She fought with you and for you because she believed in you, and still does,” my husband added to Spencer. “She attended your games. She was there if someone bullied you. Give her this day, in the end she will make it the best day for you as she possibly can, and you will have some of the best memories to hold on to forever.”
I had no clue this talk had taken place until the following day when we were reminiscing about how well the prior day’s events went.
All I knew was that Spencer grew into having a better mood. He came up to me several times throughout the day, giving me hugs and thanking me.
I had always made a silent notation to myself that if I could actually get Spencer through this phase in his life, his life would be full of nothing but success from there on.
Some days, I seriously did not know if I would get him there.
Spencer struggled from third grade to his sophomore year with apathy. He did not care about school and his grades.
I remember wanting to pull my hair out on some days, but I kept working through it with him, signing him up for tutoring, having multiple conferences with teachers, spending hours upon hours with him at the kitchen table trying my best to help him.
Finally, when Spencer was able to take a vocational technical class, I made him go, and he was so angry at me. Very rarely do my husband and I disagree when it comes to the way we parent. This is the one time that we did, and he told me I should not make him go.
I stood my ground and said, “He is going to vo-tech. I am tired of fighting with him. Please just trust the process.”
Well, my husband did end up standing beside me when we told Spencer he was going.
Spencer is so much like me. I knew that he was more of a hands-on learner and did not excel at book work. When junior year arrived and he went to vo-tech class, from that moment on he was a straight A and B student. He has come to me multiple times and thanked me for forcing him to go.
Not only did it help get him to that stage, but he also received many certificates that will carry on with him throughout his whole life.
Parenting is hard, and it is never comfortable making our children do something that they do not want to do. I am using this example about vo-tech because it is lighthearted and a fine example of inner growth. What I tried to do was change Spencer's mentality. I wanted him to view his challenges as new opportunities.
In doing so, we replaced the word “failing” with the word “learning” and cultivated a sense of purpose. It is important we remember to value the process over the end result. Be blessed.
Chance is the CCR’s general manager and marketing consultant. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.