Melanie Chance has been named General Manager of the Cedar County Republican, effective immediately.
Chance takes the place of Becky Jones, a 24-year veteran of the local newspaper business, who was promoted to a role with the Phillips Media corporate operations in Bolivar.
Chance’s appointment was made by J.T. Strasner, publisher of the Cedar County Republican.
“We’re pleased to continue the continuity in our newspaper here in Stockton, with Melanie at the helm,” Strasner said. “Melanie has done a great job in driving revenue for the newspaper and has exhibited a passion and a devotion to the communities that we serve. She loves it here. I’m certain Melanie will lead the CCR with that same drive that has made us successful during her tenure here."
Chance has worked for the past two years in a marketing and advertising role for the Republican and said she was excited about the opportunity.
“I am extremely excited to continue serving the Cedar County community and to be given to this opportunity,” Chance said. "I believe with the team I have and with the great leadership from J.T., the future is bright for Phillips Media and the CCR. The Cedar County community has embraced and welcomed me since my first day here. I look forward to continuing building relationships within the community. "
The Cedar County Republican has been serving the Stockton area since 1886. It was originally established by W.B. Phipps. In 1896, E.G. Hoff and Edward L. Putnam purchased the paper. Hoff became the sole owner the next year. The Hoff family continued as owners of the paper until the Hoff hires sold the newspaper to Jac Zimmerman of Bolivar.
The newspaper was purchased by James C. Sterling of Bolivar in 1979. In 1990, Sterling continued as owner. The newspaper was soon purchased by Philips Media Group, LLC. The Cedar County Republican is the oldest business in the county.
