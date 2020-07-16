The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 grantmaking for its 2021 fiscal year, which began Wednesday, July 1.
This new commitment is supported by the CFO’s annual discretionary grantmaking budget, Missouri Foundation for Health, the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company and donations made to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
The initial regional recovery grant opportunity will provide operational support to nonprofit agencies which have experienced disruptions to typical fundraising and revenue-generating efforts and/or increased need for services due to the pandemic.
Agencies can apply for up to 25% of their annual operating budget, with awards capped at $20,000. The program will make selections on a monthly basis until regional recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is complete, immediate response grantmaking must begin again or funds are depleted.
“We know the last several months challenged nonprofits on multiple levels,” CFO’s vice president of programs Bridget Dierks said. “By supporting operations, we can provide stability for key nonprofit agencies as long-term regional recovery continues.”
Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. This program is open to 501(c)3 nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like education, faith and civic agencies. Other COVID-related grant programs are listed online at cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships. The CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the CFO and its 50 regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Generous donors have since contributed more than $685,000 to support this grantmaking.
Since launching the fund, the CFO has granted more than $1.3 million through various programs. Total COVID-related grantmaking by the CFO, including grants from donor-advised and employee benevolence funds, is nearing $2.3 million.
According to an ongoing study by the Community Foundation Public Awareness Initiative, community foundations across the United States have mobilized more than $1 billion for COVID-19 grantmaking since the beginning of the pandemic.
The CFO encourages all who are able to donate to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate.
