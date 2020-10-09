It’s national newspaper week, and as you’re reading this column either in your hands or online, you’re supporting not only local journalism, but your own community itself.
Where would we be without our 135-year old newspaper? Or maybe the question is — who would we be?
Newspapers are the record of our community, our people and the events that shape who we are. Bigger media entities, especially television stations, are great for reaching the broader scope of what’s happening in our area, but only a community newspaper can get in depth with the news happening right down your street.
That’s why we do what we do. Whether we’re announcing good news, such as a retirement of a beloved librarian or the marriage of a bright-eyed couple — or whether we’re covering bad news that makes us uncomfortable — it all serves a meaningful purpose because if we can’t do our duty to bring these events to the community, how would everybody know?
Social media can be a blessing, but social media posts can’t possibly reach everybody. And a social media post doesn’t have fact checking, a byline or the polished product in the hands of thousands of readers.
As a newsroom, we don’t do this for any reason other than how much we care: we spend many days of the week and weekend working late in the night. We’re out attending board meetings, snapping pictures for sports, watching for breaking news and putting our product together.
Personally, as a reporter, I’ve walked away from interviews feeling on top of the world from the sheer power of the incredible stories our neighbors have; likewise, I’ve had interviews where it’s been good to have tissues in the car. And no matter what articles I put out there, I always hope they make a difference to at least one person. The fact that local newspapers are still read and supported gives me hope.
It may seem like simple work on the page, but believe me, there are so many boxes to check off when we put together even just a single page. Hours and hours of labor go into the finished product. And as soon as our paper goes to press for printing, we go straight into working on next week’s paper.
All in all, I want to say thank you to our readers, thank you to our advertisers and thank you for a hopefully long future here at the local paper.
Skopec is a reporter for the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes opinion pieces. Email her at kathryns@cedarrepublican.com.
