The children of Ron and Nancy Divine happily invite family and friends to celebrate with them from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Stockton Christian Church Activity Center. Stockton Chrisitan’s Activity Center is located at 703 West Street.
Ron and Nancy were married on June 5, 1971, at Arcola Christian Church. They are blessed with two children; Brandy Divine and Bruce Yarnell, J. Brock and Amanda Divine. They have four grandchildren: Cole, Maddox, Cate and Avery.
Please come and join them at the celebration. The omission of gifts is requested.
